Theatre Commands To Provide More Power To The Punch By Indian Forces: All You Need To Know

In a new development, Indian armed forces will soon be going through a major shift, as the government is planning to create a theatre command structure in India.

This will help the armed forces to have more power in its punch. The theatre command would ensure the complete integration of the three services, i.e. Army, Navy, and Airforce and would additionally integrate their assets.

Presently three services operate under their own independent commands -The Army, the Navy, and the air force. Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat had stated that apart from setting up a separate theatre command for Jammu and Kashmir, the country will also be having a Peninsula command.

Gen Rawat apprises about separate training and doctrinal command

While interacting with a group of journalists on February 17, Gen Rawat said that the Air Defence command will be operational by the beginning of next year and the Peninsula Command by the end of next year. He added that India will also have a separate training and doctrinal command and a logistics command.

“The Indian Air Force will be at the helm of the air defense command and all-long range missiles as well as air defense assets will come under it, whereas Indian Navy’s Eastern and Western Commands will be integrated into the Peninsula Command,” Gen Rawat said.

Theatre command has been a success in several countries as theaterisation of the forces bring a synergy in the operation especially during wartime. While the United States has 11 combatant commands, the Peoples Liberation Army of China has five theatre commands.

Idea of theaterisation

In India, the idea of theaterisation was earlier opposed by the Indian Air Force citing the strain on the resources.

With the formation of the theatre command, the specific personnel and assents from all the three services, the Army, Navy and the Air force will come under a common theatre commander. This will also help the forces fight as a cohesive unit through rationalisation of manpower and the resources.

General Rawat has also favored a policy of staggering procurement of big-ticket purchases, including the acquisition of 114 fighter jets.

“The Navy’s demand for a third aircraft carrier will be considered after assessing performance of indigenously-built aircraft carrier”, he said.

At present there are 17 command headquarters -three of the Navy and seven each of the Army and Air Force. While all these commands are at different places, the only command in Andaman is the one that shows the signs of integration.

