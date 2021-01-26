Themes For 72nd R-Day Tableaux: From I&B's 'New India' To PWD's 'Amar Jawan'; See Details

The 72nd Republic Day 2021 parade ceremony commenced on Tuesday morning with Prime Minister Narendra Modi visiting the National War Memorial. As per tradition, the national flag was unfurled in the presence of President Ram Nath Kovind, PM Modi, and other dignitaries, followed by the national anthem with a booming 21-gun salute.

While there was no chief guest and the crowd was minimal this time around due to the pandemic, the parade was no less glorious to behold. A total of 32 tableaux, 17 of various states and UTs, 9 of ministries, and 6 from defence arm rolled down Rajpath, showcasing the country's rich cultural heritage, economic progress, and defence.

Tableaux of Ministry and Department including Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, Ministry of Labour Employment, Department of Empowerment of Person with Disability, Ministry of Ayush & others participated in the parade today

Ministry of Information and Broadcasting: The theme of the I&B tableau was 'new India' which is 'vocal for local'. The tableau showcased the mass movement to encourage products that are built, innovated and marketed by Indians.

Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology: The theme of Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology at Republic Day 2021 parade was 'Digital Bharat, Aatmanirbhar Bharat'. This tableau depicted a picture of New India on the path of fast track development.

Ministry of Labour Employment: Honouring the labour stregth of the country, the tableau of Ministry of Labour Employment was based on the theme of labour reforms. It depicted how these reforms will be able to bring benefits for the people of the country.

Ministry of Ayush: The tableau by Ministry of Ayush was inspired by the theme 'Ojo Bharat, Tejo Bharat' (immune India, active India).

Ministry of Culture: The theme of the Ministry of Culture's tableau was 'heralding 75th year of Indian independence.'

Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities: In an attempt to spread awareness about sign language among Indians, the Department of Empowerment of Persons with Disabilities took out a tableau with the theme 'one nation, one sign language'.

Border Roads Organisation: Border Roads Organisation (BRO) also participated in Republic Day 2021 parade and its tableau was based on the theme- 'connecting places, connecting people'. BRO was set up in 1960 and since then it has made many landmark achievements. Border Road Organisation so far has built over 60,000 km of roads and over a thousand meters of bridges.

Central Public Works Department: The tableau of Central Public Works Department paid tribute to the brave hearts who sacrificed their lives for the nation. The theme of the tableau was 'Amar jawan'

Department of Biotech: The Department of Biotechnology highlighted the Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and showcased the COVID-19 vaccine development process in their tableau.

