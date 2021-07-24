Then Indian Army Chief Gen Malik Narrates Kargil War; Says, 'Pak Still Can't Be Trusted'

As India completes 22 years of Kargil Operation Vijay victory on July 26, the then Indian Army Chief General Ved Prakash Malik chronologically narrated the happenings in an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network on Saturday. He, during the conversation, pointed out that while India-Pakistan were working in tandem, trying to establish peace, the latter broke the trust of the former by breaching the points agreed upon in Lahore declaration and that ultimately led to a three-month-long war. Looking back at those days, and then looking at the present situation, he claimed that India cannot trust Pakistan,- "India should not have trusted Pakistan in the past, and should not, even in the future."

'It all started with Nuclear tests': General VP Malik

Reminiscing what happened 22 years back, General VP Malik affirmed that it all started when India and Pakistan carried out the nuclear tests. "The Prime Ministers of both India and Pakistan thought that now that we have become nuclear nations, we should bring about peace, and get over all our differences through talks, he said, pointing out that it was what led to Atal Bihari Vajpayee's visit to Lahore, where he signed the Lahore Declaration along with Nawaz Sharif towards the end of February 1999.

He then went on to throw light on how Pakistan took a U-turn and established that Pakistan cannot be trusted. Narrating what exactly happened, he said," The Pakistani army, through the areas where we were holding it very thinly, and our posts were far apart took the initiative of infiltrating their men making the best use of the winter months when there was heavy snowfall. The initial perception was that they were Mujahideens, but they were Pakistani soldiers."

"It took us some time to establish the facts," General VP Malik underlined, adding that once that happened the forces were all mobilised, and there began the process of recapturing our heights. "I think the first height that was recaptured was the Tolo Link and then our boys really did well and kept recapturing heights one after the other," he said.

Pakistan, as per the then Army chief, got under a lot of pressure by then- both because of the forces, as well as the international opinion. "He first visited China, then went to the USA for help, and ultimately, he approached India and both the Prime Ministers agreed for a ceasefire," he added.

'Pakistan still cannot be trusted': General VP Malik

Looking back, the only inference the war veteran was able to draw was that Pakistan cannot be trusted. "As far as Pakistan's tactics are concerned, I don't think they are ever going to change," he said, accepting that the neighboring country has a history of betraying us. "It's good to have ceasefire as we have on the border today. However, as far as the army is concerned, I still feel that we cannot trust them. we have to remain very alert. They will continue to create mischief," he said, underlining that, retaliations like Pathankot were important to keep them aware that we are not going to endure everything 'silently'.