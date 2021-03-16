'There Are Protocols': Gujarat Congress MLA Evicted From Assembly For Wearing T-shirt

To maintain the decorum, Gujarat Congress MLA Vimal Chudasama was evicted from the Legislative Assembly on the orders of Speaker Rajendra Trivedi for coming to the House wearing a T-shirt. Around a week back, Speaker Trivedi had already warned MLA Vimal Chudasma to not wear a T-shirt in the assembly.

Speaker Trivedi had instructed the MLAs to wear either a shirt or kurta, to uphold the decorum of the House. However, Congress had protested against it and stated that no rule bars MLAs from wearing specific clothes to the House.

Despite the warning from Speaker Trivedi, Vimal Chudasma yet again attended the Gujarat Assembly wearing a T-shirt on March 15, 2021.

Seeing this, Speaker Trivedi reprimanded the MLA and asked him to come back after wearing a shirt, or a kurta, or a blazer.

However, Chudasma did not welcome the decision of Speaker Trivedi and said, "I sought votes wearing a T-shirt. This T-shirt is a certificate given to me by my voters. You are disrespecting my voters.".

Speaker Trivedi on this yet again reprimanded Vimal Chudasma and said 'I don't want to know how you approached your voters. You are disrespecting Speaker's order. You can't come to the House wearing whatever you want just because you are an MLA. This is not a playground. There are protocols to follow."

The Congress leader was then escorted out by the sergeants from the house.

After the Congres MLA was escorted, BJP minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja moved a proposal to expel Chudasama for three days for "arguing with the Speaker".

'Jayesh Radadiya stopped wearing wear T-shirt in assembly'

However, this proposal was withdrawn by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani. CM Rupani urged the Congress leaders to make Vimal Chudasma understand to abide by the protocols about the dress code.

"Even our minister Jayesh Radadiya used to wear T-shirt. But, he immediately changed it and came back wearing a kurta as soon as the Speaker pointed out. T-shirt doesn't look good inside the House. I urge Congress leaders to convince Chudasama," CM Rupani said.

'Violation of constitutional rights'

However, the Congress leaders came in Vimal Chudasma's defence and said that the MLAs must have the freedom to choose their clothes and it is no-where written that MLAs cannot wear T-shirts. The Congress party called it a 'violation of constitutional rights'.

(With agency inputs)