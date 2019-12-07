BJP Spokesperson: There Can Be No Kind Of Mercy, Repentance When It Comes To Rape

Following President Ram Nath Kovind's statement on denying child rapists the right to apply for a mercy plea, BJP Spokesperson, Shaina NC on Saturday said that there should be no kind of mercy or repentance when it comes to rape in general. Amid the horrifying rape cases that have come to light over the past few weeks, President Ram Nath Kovind in a big statement discouraged the right to review petitions for those under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act (POCSO Act) 2012. In a public address in Mount Abu, President stated that child rapists do not 'need such a right,' and further elaborated on the significance of women's security.

Speaking on the same, Shaina NC said, "We welcome what President Ram Nath Kovind has said because rape is rape irrespective of age. There is no question of mercy. Whether it is the POCSO Act or whether it is bringing about amendments to the Juvenile Justice Act I think it's high time we as a society understand that there can be no kind of mercy or repentance when it comes to rape."

Speaking on the Hyderabad rape case where all accused were shot dead in a police encounter Shaina said that this encounter was 'God's way of natural justice.' "We all believe that there must be fear of law but sometimes the judiciary takes just too long." said NC."I hope that in the days to come it works as a precedent for all those who are sitting on the fence," she added. All four accused in the rape and murder of a 25-year-old woman veterinarian in Telangana were killed in an encounter with the police around 6.30 AM on Friday when they were taken to the site of the offence for the reconstruction of the crime scene as part of the investigations.

President Kovind's statements on child rapists

Addressing the National Convention on Empowerment of Women on Friday, President Kovind had stressed on the importance of Women safety saying that it is 'a serious issue.' There he had also urged the Parliament to review mercy petitions, especially those that come from rape accused tried under POSCO. "The responsibility to strengthen the sense of respect in men towards women lies in the hands of every parent, society, mine and yours," said President Kovind.

(With Agency Inputs)