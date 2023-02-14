Amit Shah Makes Startling Claim About Opposition For 2024 Lok Sabha Polls

BJP has no competition in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections and the country is strongly standing behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership, said Home Minister Amit Shah speaking to ANI’s Smita Prakash ahead of the assembly elections in the three north-eastern states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. Tripura will go to polls on February 16 followed by simultaneous polling on February 27 in Meghalaya and Nagaland.

“I believe there is absolutely no competition in 2024 (General elections), the country is unilaterally marching ahead with Modi Ji,” stated Home Minister Amit Shah.

BJP to list its successes in 2024 Lok Sabha elections

When asked about the messaging that BJP will take to the people ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections Amit Shah listing down the achievements of the central government said, “The country’s development, security, making the country’s the world’s fastest growing economy, to establish the country’s pride across the globe which has been well accepted and being able to successfully raise the standard of living of the 60 crore poor people in the country in a short span of eight years.”

Home Minister Amit Shah further added that the country under the leadership of PM Modi has attained many achievements in the areas of Railways and Space. “We have launched a Drone policy and are progressing in the sector. Policies have also been formulated in the space of mines. A lot of successful efforts have been undertaken in the areas of Make in India, to make India a manufacturing hub. To reduce the foreign reliance of the Indian defence requirements by 30 per cent in the last eight years is a big achievement.”

