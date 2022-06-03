There Is Less Intimidation From Hindu Side, Claims RSS Chief While Calling For Communal Harmony

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said no community should resort to extremism, but also claimed that there has been less "intimidation" from the Hindu side.

He was speaking at the concluding ceremony of the third year Sangh Shiksha Varg (officers' training camp) in Nagpur.

Hindus should realize that Muslims are descendants of their own ancestors and their "brothers by blood relation", Bhagwat said.

"If they want to come back then we would welcome them with open arms. Even if they do not come back, it does not matter, we already have 33 crore gods, more will be added....everyone is following their religion," he said.

"Everyone should understand and respect the sentiments of each other. There should be no extremism in the heart, in the words or in the work. There should not be words of intimidation from both sides," the RSS chief said.

"Though it is less from the Hindu side. Hindus have maintained a lot of restraint. Hindus have paid a lot of price for this unity, even at the cost of (accepting) the division of the country. Even then such voices (of intimidation) come from their side and no one from their side protests against it," Bhagwat further said.

If there is extremism on any side, it should be criticised, he said, adding that Hindus do object to extremism.

"The Hindu community does not accept any kind of extremism. Hence all kind of people came into the Hindu community (sought shelter from the Hindus), be it the Jews or Parsis," Bhagwat further said.

He also said that the Hindus should "improve their Hindu character" and become more powerful.

A united Hindu community has the potential to create a new world by resolving global conflicts, Bhagwat said.

Image: Twitter/@RSSorg

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)