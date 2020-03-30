'There Is No Shortage Of Fuel,' HPCL Chairman Asks People To Not Engage In Panic Buying

Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) Chairman, Mukesh Kumar Surana assured the citizens that there was enough availability of fuel-- petrol, diesel and LPG as the country withdraws into a 21-day lockdown period. He also urged the people to not indulge in panic buying, as all refineries were working as per usual.

"There is no shortage of any essential services, petrol or diesel. Our refineries are working as per requirement. Our refineries are working to ensure that every necessary product is produced and supplied and delivered on time," said the HPCL Chairman.

'Don't buy anything in panic'

Mukesh Surana also assured the people that their distribution channels for LPG were open asking them to not hoard LPG cylinders in fear of the lockdown. "Our distribution channels are open. Our delivery boys are working and delivering LPG to the households. My request to all people is, do not panic, we are supplying as per requirement. Don't buy anything in panic," he said.

He also stated that their delivery boys had been asked to maintain social distancing. "We are taking care of the welfare of our working staff, masks and gloves have been arranged," he said. He also revealed that many people were engaging in extra bookings for LPG cylinders. In his concluding remarks, he requested people to not engage panic buying.

"We have instructed our delivery boys to follow all the instructions. My message to all is that there is enough stock. Petrol, diesel demand has been decreased as it is a lockdown. LPG demand is strong as people are at home. All our supply chains work efficiently. We have a skeletal staff in the office but refineries are working as usual," said the HPCL Chairman.

