There was a conspiracy to defame Veer Savarkar's image with the intent that he should not become an icon for the young generation, author and journalist Uday Mahurkar said on Wednesday. In an exclusive interview with Republic's senior executive editor Abhishek Kapoor, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and journalist Uday Mahurkar elaborated on the true ideology of Veer Savarkar, his thoughts on partition, his message on national integrity, and how it had been misconstrued by anti-national elements to serve their interests.

Sharing details of Veer Savarkar's advocacy against partition Mohan Bhagwat said, "During the time of the partition- it was said that to be different, is to be separate. That is, if there are differences or diversity between you, you should separate. But India's entire culture, its morals, and its motto is the complete opposite of this. You don't have to be similar to be one. If this fact would've been said, partition wouldn't have happened."

"Savarkar ji kept emphasising this - that we're one and the basis of our unity is this. He said that Hindus need to be strong enough to propose this message and emphasise that India is one and it should be one. This was his language, had it been adopted, partition would not have happened," he added.

Conspiracy to defame Savarkar: Uday Mahurkar

Detailing Savarkar's life principles, political analyst Uday Mahurkar shared that the freedom fighter's real ideologues were kept hidden to prevent him from becoming a national hero. The journalist who has recently launched a book titled 'Veer Savarkar - The Man Who Could Have Prevented Partition', said, "Everyone knows Savarkar, but his vision about saving the nation from partition, his thoughts on politics, is something I wanted to talk about. There is a thought process of anti-nationals elements who don't want Savarkar to be seen as a national hero."

"A plan has been orchestrated by aligned ideologies who don't believe in nationalism, they view India as a fragmented nation. Savarkar ji was very particular about the nation's integrity and unity. There was a conspiracy to break down his reputation, with the intent that he should not become an icon for the young generation. In his concept of nationalism, every religion was seen as equal," he added.