‘There Will Be No Shanghai’: S Gurumurthy Quotes Indian Response To Chinese Threat

Swaminathan Gurumurthy, the Editor of Thuglak India, said India has not only taught Pakistan a lesson but has also been able to match China not withstanding Beijing's economic might. Gurumurthy's remarks came in the context of Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's recent admission that Pakistan has learnt its lesson after fighting three wars with India. Speaking at the Republic Dialogues Summit, Gurumurthy referred to the recent scuffle between Indian and Chinese soldiers and said, "We are matching China whether it is Doklam, Ladakh or Arunachal. You may have economic and military might but on the border you cannot win."

‘There will be no Shanghai’

Gurumurthy further said a senior government authority had responded sternly to a Chinese claim in 2020 that war may not be limited to the borders. "I hear it on the highest authority, in 2020, China did say the war may not be limited to the borders. (Indian authorities said) you mean to say you will attack Bombay, I will ensure you, there will be no Shanghai. This is the India we are seeing today."

The changing face of Kashmir

Talking of the improving situation in Kashmir, S Gurumurthy said, "Kashmir tourism has jumped, a total change of picture. There are no gun-totting terrorists. They have all been eliminated and they will continue to be eliminated and Pakistan which was always threatening India, it has come out with a statement. We have learnt the lesson from three wars with India. Did you expect this to happen 10 years back?"

Gurumurthy further said: "In fact, one Pakistani wrote, Pakistan has been reduced to a footprint in South East Asia and if it doesn't correct itself, it will be reduced to a footprint in history. It is no more, we are not hypenated with Pakistan."

Image: Republic