There's A Limit...: Union Ministers Ask Oppn Not To Politicise New Parliament Inauguration

Amid the Opposition's call for the boycott of the upcoming inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building on May 28, Union Ministers have urged the Opposition parties to reconsider their decision and join to inauguration event to celebrate the "festival of democracy".

Speaking to ANI, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said, "On 28 May, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate the new parliament to the nation and add a new chapter in the democracy of the country. No one should politicise this. The new Parliament is a symbol of democracy and the aspiration of all Indians. The inauguration of the parliament is a historic moment that won’t be coming again in the 21st century."

"Technically, a (parliament) session is not being called, it’s just the inauguration of the parliament. We should understand the difference between public programmes and parliament sessions. There will be many opportunities for political opposition. It is my appeal to all parties who have decided to boycott the inauguration of the Parliament that they should rethink their decision," the Defence Minister added.

There is a limit to politicising anything: EAM S Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar who is currently on his Gujarat visit, spoke on the controversy regarding the new Parliament saying, "The inauguration of the new building of Parliament is a festival of democracy. This should not become an issue of conflict. There is a limit to politicising anything. I think we should all celebrate it together."

Meanwhile, speaking to Republic, Union Minister SP Singh Baghel slammed the Opposition's boycott call and said that is not controversy but conspiracy. "This is not controversy but a conspiracy by Opposition parties, we should thank the PM for constructing this new parliament in this less time."

Deepening his attack on the Opposition, he said, "Opposition is politicising the whole matter. They are the same who were against President Murmu, and now they are demanding President to inaugurate, it shows their double standard."

Notably, in a show of unity, 19 Opposition parties, including the Congress, Left, AAP, DMK and TMC, have announced their decision to boycott the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM is scheduled to inaugurate the new structure on May 28.