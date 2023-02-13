These 22 Indian Cities Are All Set To Complete Centre's Smart Cities Mission Next Month

Chennai, Varanasi, Pune, and Agra are among the 22 cities that are set to complete all projects under Centre's ambitious Smart Cities Mission by March 2023. It will provide a better quality of life and a clean and sustainable environment to the residents of these cities.

According to officials in the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry, the ongoing projects in the remaining 78 cities selected under the Smart Cities Mission will be completed in the next three-four months.

Smart Cities Mission, a flagship initiative taken by the Modi government was launched on June 25, 2015, wherein as many as 100 cities were selected for redevelopment through four rounds of competition from January 2016 to June 2018.

The ministry has also informed that the mission aims to promote cities that provide core infrastructure and decent quality of lifestyle to its citizens.

Is your city a 'Smart City'?

The official statement says that 22 smart cities where all projects are set to complete by March are Bhopal, Indore, Agra, Varanasi, Bhubaneswar, Chennai, Coimbatore, Erode, Ranchi, Salem, Surat, Udaipur, Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Kakinada, Pune, Vellore, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Madurai, Amaravati, Tiruchirappalli and Thanjavur.

An official in the ministry said, "We will complete 22 smart cities by March as projects in these cities are in the final stages. In the next three-four months, we will be completing the project works of the remaining cities."

As per the mission's guidelines, the government will extend support of Rs 48,000 crore over five years, on an average of Rs 100 crore per city per year, with the state putting the same investment in. At the moment, there will be no addition to the list of 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission.

As per the project's website, the mission has thus far entailed an investment of Rs. 1.81 lakh crore for 7821 projects. Of these, 5341 projects have been completed while 2480 projects at an outlay of Rs 81,000 crore.

According to sources, the implementation of work to transform cities under the mission is done by a special purpose vehicle. These SPVs plan, implement, operate, monitor and evaluate their Smart City projects.