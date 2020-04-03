These Are The Five Takeaways From PM Modi's 3rd Address To The Nation On Coronavirus

Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his short video address to the nation on Friday appealed to showcase a united-front, maintain social distancing and asserted that the world had taken inspiration from India's Janta Curfew. He also thanked people for showing gratitude to the health workers and essential services workers on Janta Curfew.

Asking people to display a collective front to fight against the Coronavirus, PM Modi has appealed all Indians to turn up on their gates and balconies once again on Sunday. In his address to the nation on March 24, PM Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown in the country to contain the spread of the virus. India currently has 2,069 cases of Coronavirus, with 53 deaths in total. Here are the key takeaways from PM Modi's address.

Janta Curfew set a global example

Referring to the Janta Curfew imposed by PM Modi on March 22, he said that India became an example for the world and that plenty followed the suit. He said, "The way on March 22 you had thanked the Coronavirus warriors has become an example for the world; many countries are following suit: PM Modi in a video message to the people of India."

#LIVE | The way on March 22 you had thanked the Coronavirus warriors has become an example for the world; many countries are following suit: PM Modi in video message to the people of India https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/5D3QKBvvtL — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

9 minutes for India

In an appeal to illustrate solidarity amid the lockdown in the wake of a global Coronavirus outbreak, PM Modi asked people to spare 9 minutes for the nation and hold a candle, diya or mobile flashlight through windows or balconies on Sunday 9 PM. PM Modi said, "On April 5, Sunday, at 9 PM, I want 9 minutes of yours. Switch off the lights, come out in your balcony, and light a candle, torch, diya, etc. Switch off the lights of your house and light a candle so that we can feel the enlightenment and we may feel that we are not lonely."

READ| Why PM Modi called citizens 'Embodiment of almighty' during his third Coronavirus address

#LIVE | In the darkness of the Coronavirus pandemic, we need to always move towards the light; Those who are underprivileged and affected, we have to take them to the light: PM Modi's video message https://t.co/jghcajZuXf pic.twitter.com/9euOPS1fCu — Republic (@republic) April 3, 2020

Maintain social distancing

In his appeal, PM Modi insisted on maintaining social distancing while fighting the darkness of Coronavirus with light. He said, "During this time, no one should assemble anywhere outside, not on the roads, on the streets or gullies. Stay indoors or assemble in your balconies. No one should breach the Lakshman Rekha of social distancing. This is the only way to break corona's chain." His caveat comes following what was witnessed after Janta Curfew on March 22, as some people thronged the streets breaching social distancing norms when India was thanking Coronavirus frontliners.

Social Distancing की लक्ष्मण रेखा को कभी भी लांघना नहीं है।



Social Distancing को किसी भी हालत में तोड़ना नहीं है।



कोरोना की चेन तोड़ने का यही रामबाण इलाज है: पीएम मोदी #IndiaFightsCorona — BJP (@BJP4India) April 3, 2020

National unity visible

Amid a nationwide lockdown, PM Modi urged that the country is collectively fighting this virus, despite being confined at homes. PM Modi said, "It is definitely a time of lockdown, we are all in the confines of our homes but we are not alone in this fight. The collective power of 130 crore countrymen is with each and every one of us. The entire nation is fighting as one. This crisis has also displayed our collective national unity. This makes us even stronger to fight and defeat this menace."

READ| PM Modi speaks to UK's Prince Charles amid latter's ongoing recovery from Coronavirus

Unprecedented discipline during lockdown

Heaping praises for the country, PM Modi acknowledged that the government and people have tried to handle the situation and lockdown well. "Today is the ninth day of the nationwide lockdown during the Coronavirus global epidemic. During this time, the way you all have introduced both discipline and service is unprecedented. The Government administration and citizens have tried their best to handle this situation well," he added.