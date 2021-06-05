'These Help Environment': MP Man Grows Over 2,500 Bonsais To Create Mini Forest On Terrace

A man in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur has created a mini forest on the terrace of his house with over 2,500 bonsais of over 40 different varieties. A retired employee of the state electricity board, Sohan Lal Dwivedi was inspired by a woman from Mumbai, who had grown over 250 bonsai trees. Dwivedi read about her in a newspaper article and decided to do something similar.

Man grows over 2500 bonsais on terrace

Dwivedi has grown over 40 different types of plants ranging from apples, orange, sycamore, jamun, pomegranate, pear, tamarind, and many others at his home. Bonsai plants, known for their aesthetic qualities, are miniature replicas of full-size trees. Sohan Lal Dwivedi told news agency ANI that he used to work at the Madhya Pradesh Electricity Board and has spent nearly all his salary on these plants. Dwivedi added that he “barely noticed” that the coronavirus lockdown was happening since he spent most of his time with his plants on the terrace.

"About 40 years ago, I read an article in the newspaper about a woman in Mumbai who had grown over 250 bonsai trees. Inspired by her, I also started and now I have over 2,500 in my home," he told news agency ANI. "I barely noticed that the lockdown was happening as I spent a majority of my time last year looking after my plants at home. These help the environment and keep the air fresh", he was quoted as saying in ANI.

World Environment Day is celebrated worldwide on June 5 and 'Ecosystem Restoration' is the official World Environment Day 2021 theme. The Environment Day serves as the primary platform for the United Nations in raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. It has provided a venue for raising awareness on environmental issues such as marine pollution, global warming, sustainable consumption and wildlife crime since its establishment in the year 1974.

