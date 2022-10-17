These Tamil Nadu Villages Haven't Celebrated Diwali With Firecrackers For Years; Know Why

Diwali, the festival of lamps or lights is celebrated with great fervour across India and several societies consider burning firecrackers a part of it. However, the two villages in Tamil Nadu's Sivaganga are different.

Vettangudipatti and Periya Kollukudipatti villages have been celebrating Deepavali without firecrackers for many years. But what's the reason? They do it for the migratory birds that visit the Vettangudi bird sanctuary.

A local said that the villagers do not light crackers as it could scare the migratory birds, who come from other states or even countries. "I'm 75 years old and have never celebrated Diwali as this is home to our birds as well," he said.

Vettangudi Bird Sanctuary in Tiruppathur Taluk covers an area of 40 hectares. It is a national habitat of winter migratory birds. It is a breeding habitat for Darters, Grey Herons, White Ibis, Spoonbills, Night Herons and Asian Open Bill Stork. It also attracts Little Cormorant, Painted stork, Intermediate Egret, Little Egret, Cattle Egret, Common Teal, Pintail and Spot Bill Ducks.

Diwali is celebrated to mark the return of Lord Ram, along with Sita and Laxman, to his kingdom in Ayodhya from 14-year vanvas (exile) after defeating Ravana. It is one of the major festivals of Hindus.

States that have restricted or banned firecrackers use on Diwali

Meanwhile, it should be noted that some states have also banned or laid down norms for bursting crackers on Diwali due to pollution. The national capital has banned the storage, sale and use of all types of crackers till January 1, 2023.

In Punjab, busting crackers will be allowed on Diwali for a window of two hours (8 pm to 10 pm). Haryana has banned the manufacturing and sale of firecrackers, except green crackers. In Tamil Nadu, the government has permitted two one-hour windows between 6-7 am and between 7-8 pm.