'They Attacked An Army Officer's Son': GD Bakshi Roars Against Arnab Goswami's Arrest

Roaring in support of Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami, Indian Army Veterans reached Delhi's Jantar Mantar on Wednesday protesting against the shocking arrest of Arnab and the police highhandedness in Maharashtra.

"Arnab, Fight! The veterans of India are with you, my boy! You are the son of a lion. Do not be scared. Do you think we will let this incident pass away easily? They have provoked! They have provoked the people! They have provoked an Army Officer's son," said Major General GD Bakshi.

'Do you need an AK47 to arrest a journalist?'

"I donned the uniform so that we can protect democracy and the rule of the land. They want to stop the freedom of press? They are not above criticism. This Independence was not handed to you, people like us fought for it. Do you need 70 people to arrest a single journalist who just has a pen in his pocket? You need an AK47? We used to think this is a right-wing party; the Shiv Sena, that they used to speak for us; Today they have attacked an officer's son; earlier they had attacked a woman; Who are they to put a leash on press?

Arnab arrested

In a shocking attack on the Republic Media Network, Mumbai Police has assaulted and detained editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and is taking him to the Raigad Police Station in a case that was closed. On Wednesday morning, Mumbai Police reached Editor-In-Chief Arnab Goswami's residence, barged into his room, assaulted him and then arrested him. The Mumbai Police also manhandled Arnab and as many as 8 police vehicles and at least 40-50 Police personnel were in his building premises. Moreover, the Mumbai Police blocked Republic Executive editor Niranjan Narayanswamy and senior associate editor Sanjay Pathak from entering Arnab's residence. When Niranjan said that it is his right to report, he was thrown out of the building and the Mumbai Police wanted his phone.

This comes after the Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh in his latest fake news plant called Arnab "the biggest hawala operator in the city of Mumbai." Tearing apart the Mumbai Police's ridiculous claim Arnab Goswami stressed that the network sustains only on the blessings of the viewers. Speaking on 'The Debate' on Tuesday, he brought to the viewers' attention a piece of paper that is framed in his office. Mentioning that it showed the first week of television ratings when Republic TV was launched, he recalled that the channel topped the ranking charts then itself.

