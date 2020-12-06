'They Beat Me': Republic's AVP Ghanshyam Singh Reveals Police's Physical Attack In Custody

Republic Media Network's Assistant Vice President Ghanshyam Singh walked out of Taloja jail on Sunday, 26 days after being arrested in the fake TRP case. He spoke to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami and thanked him and the viewers of the network for their relentless support. Ghanshyam Singh then revealed that during his custody he was beaten by a police officer because he was firm on his stand that he has not done anything illegal.

"I am fine, I am very much strong sir. They wanted to know something which we have not done. They wanted to persuade me and wanted me to commit that we have done something illegal. The truth was there and it was the ultimate thing to prove that we have not done anything. We are very strong. We won today and thank you very much for that," he said.

'They pressurised me, they beat me': Ghanshyam Singh

When asked by Arnab on whether the police had tried to pressurise him or harass him in any way, Ghanshyam said, "Yes, they did. They tried to put pressure on me to commit something but since I have not done anything, I denied strongly. On the very second day of my police custody, they beat me actually. I kept denying whatever they wanted me to say and since I kept on saying that, they beat me. Only once they did so, on the second day. He was some (API) Assistant Police Inspector. I forgot his name as he came only for one day for interrogation."

A Mumbai court on Saturday morning had granted bail to Ghanshyam Singh after he spent 25 days in the Taloja Jail. He was let out of the prison 21 hours after the bail order.

Singh had been arrested by the Mumbai Crime Branch on November 10. This was after he had been summoned multiple times and questioned for hours and had cooperated completely. A moment where his face was covered with black cloth while being taken to the court had led to heated reactions.

Even the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission (MSHRC) had taken note of a complaint on the arrest of Ghanshyam Singh by advocate Aditya Mishra. The human rights body had even summoned Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh for questioning.

Republic falsely accused in TRP case

Republic TV has strongly denied Mumbai Police’s false allegations about being involved in the TRP scam, which involved allegedly making payments to panel homes, where the TRP meters had been installed. The FIR of the case did not mention Republic and even Hansa Research, the company that collated the ratings, filed a writ petition alleging that they were forced to implicate Republic TV in the case. Audio tapes of witnesses being forced to testify against Republic in the court had also confirmed that the allegations were false.

