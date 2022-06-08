'They Don't Know What India's Made Of': Centre On Al-Qaeda's Suicide Attack Threat

The Union government on Wednesday responded to the terror group Al-Qaeda's open threat of launching suicide attacks across India. The terror group's threat came in light of the controversy that erupted after the remarks of BJP leader Nupur Sharma.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi stated that organisations like Al-Qaeda are not protection but trouble for the Muslim community. Highlighting the situation of minorities in Pakistan, Union Minister claimed that some people are selectively talking about human rights violations to break the unity of India. He further asserted that this Pakistan sponsored propaganda cannot weaken India's unity and diversity.

Union Minister Naqvi responds to Al-Qaeda's threat

"Al-Qaeda is not the protection of the Muslims but the problem. They want to bleed humanity by making Islam a protective shield. People from all across the world irrespective of their religion live together in India peacefully. They have social, economic, constitutional and religious freedom here which are not only strong but safe as well here. They don't know what India is made of," he said.

Naqvi added, "Some people are falling prey to Pakistan sponsored propaganda. Those people should understand they cannot weaken our unity and diversity. India is not weak. These terrorist organisations with their propaganda cannot break or divide our unity & harmony. Our neighbouring country Pakistan declared itself an Islamic state. What is happening there with their minorities? People who are talking selectively about Human rights should see not only minorities but Muslims are also being killed there".

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra also responded to Al-Qaeda's threat and issued a warning stating that anyone who tries to attack India, their existence will be erased.

"Al-Qaeda or any terrorist organisation should be within their limits. If you stay by the rules, you will be in profit. Our Nation is led by PM Modi and Amit Shah. Anyone who even thought of attacking India, their existence will be erased," he added.

Al-Qaeda threatens suicide attacks in India

Terrorist organisation Al-Qaeda has issued a threat to India in a letter dated June 6 saying that they are ready to blow themselves up in Gujarat, Uttar Pradesh, Mumbai and Delhi to "fight for the dignity of our Prophet". According to ANI, the threat statement mentioned "Hindutva terrorists occupying India" and said, "we shall fight for the dignity of our Prophet, we shall urge others to fight and die for the honour of our Prophet."

(Image: PTI)