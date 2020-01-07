'They Don't Understand The Word Politics': Salman Khurshid Contradicts BJP Over Protests

Rubbishing the claims of PM Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and the BJP, Congress senior leader Salman Khurshid stated that the people demonstrating against the government have no political affiliations. Further, said that the outpouring on the streets across the country, and even abroad is just because of the 'genuine spontaneous emotions.'

He said, "I think the government doesn't understand the word politics. The word politics comes from where? from Cleto. There is nothing wrong with something being political. What may be wrong is to make it party political. The government makes it party political everywhere. Then why are they complaining about what other people are doing?"

READ| 'BJP has lost their narrative', says Salman Khurshid over CAA stir

"I don't think the people I have seen or amongst whom I have moved have anything to do with any political party that I recognise. These are just genuine spontaneous emotions that we have seen, an outpouring on the streets of our country, in the universities of our country and every responsible citizen must support it," Salman Khurshid added. A group of lawyers, including Salman Khurshid on Tuesday, read out the Preamble to the Constitution at the Supreme Court lawns, in opposition to CAA.

PM Modi blames Congress, 'urban Naxals'

On January 1, Union Minister and BJP's Prakash Javdekar held Congress and AAP responsible for the violent protests in Delhi and accused both the parties of 'misleading' people.

Meanwhile, Home Minister Amit Shah on January 3 said that the protests against CAA are "mostly political" and challenged Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi to show one clause in the CAA under which anyone is going to lose Indian citizenship. “AAP and Congress, especially Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi, are misleading the minorities of the country. Nobody’s citizenship will be revoked under CAA, it is an Act to give citizenship. These parties are responsible for the riots which broke out,” the BJP chief said.

Reiterating his charge on Monday, Amit Shah asserted that AAP and Congress were responsible for the 'riot which broke out,' without mentioning any particular protest. “Students who raised anti-India slogans should be put behind the bars or not? But Kejriwal is not giving sanction to Police to prosecute them,” Shah said.

READ| Goa BJP chief Vinay Tendulkar compares those opposing CAA to "urban Naxals"

READ| 'Protests show democracy is not down': Salman Khurshid hails anti-CAA agitation