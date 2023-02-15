‘They Have Gone Mad’: Released Prisoner Narrates Ordeal Of Indians In Pakistani Jails

Pakistan on Tuesday released two Indian prisoners at the Attari-Wagah border in Amritsar. One of the prisoners from Rajasthan had crossed Line of Control (LoC) in pursuit of a girl while the other claimed that he crossed the border accidentally.

After spending years in Pakistani jail, Gembra Ram from Rajasthan narrated the dark reality of prisons in the country. “There are 700 Indians languishing in Pakistani jails, they have gone mad and have resorted to addiction. I would like to urge the Indian government to get the Indian prisoners released at the earliest.”

While two Indians are back to their homes in India, others continue to languish in the Pakistani jail.

India repatriates 17 Pakistani nationals

On January 27, the Pakistani High Commission said India repatriated 17 Pakistani nationals via the Attari-Wagah border who were under imprisonment in the country.

"17 Pakistani nationals imprisoned in India were repatriated today via Attari-Wagah border after hectic efforts of @PakinIndia& @ForeignOfficePk& cooperation of Indian side. Our efforts will continue to repatriate all Pakistani prisoners from India on completion of their sentences," tweeted the Pakistan High Commission of India.

India on January 2 had asked Pakistan to release 631 Indian fishermen and two civilian prisoners who have completed their jail-term and whose nationality has been confirmed. Additionally the MEA informed, it has been urged that consular access should be provided to the remaining 30 fishermen and 22 civilian prisoners who have been in Pakistan’s custody and are believed to be Indian.

Image: Republic