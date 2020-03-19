'They Have To Accept It', Says Nirbhaya Lawyer As Patiala Court Dismisses Stay On Hanging

Reacting to the news of Patiala House Court's refusal to stay the hanging of the Nirbhaya gang rape and murder convicts scheduled for March 20, Seema Kushwaha, the lawyer who fought the case for Nirbhaya has said that she is completely at content with the Patiala House court's order.

In a veiled attack on the convicts' lawyer AP Singh, she said, " none of our daughters should have to suffer a heinous crime such as rape and nobody would have to receive maximum punishment of death sentence but if one commits a heinous crime such as that of rape then they have to accept the capital punishment, which the convicts' lawyer and their family members are unable to do so."

A day before the execution of the Nirybhaya gangrape convicts, the Patiala House Court on Thursday dismissed the plea of the convicts in the Nirbhaya rape and murder case to stay the execution of their death warrants. The convicts had filed a plea in the Patiala House Court seeking a stay of death sentence which was rejected by the court. One of the four convicts Mukesh Singh had also filed a plea in Delhi High Court claiming that he was not present in Delhi when the crime took place, however, Delhi High Court too rejected the petition. The Supreme Court on Thursday also refused to hear the plea of convict Mukesh Singh, challenging the Delhi High Court’s order. The Supreme Court also dismissed the curative petition filed by convict Pawan Kumar Gupta challenging the dismissal of his claim of juvenility at the time of the offence.

Earlier, the convicts' lawyer AP Singh tried all possible means to stall the hanging and save the convicts, right from knocking the doors of the Supreme Court to writing mercy plea to the President. The lawyer in a failed attempt also knocked the doors of the UN's International Court of Justice to stall the execution. Akshay Singh, Pawan Gupta and Vinay Sharma approached the ICJ on Monday when the fourth convict, Mukesh Singh, was told by the Supreme Court that he had no legal remedy left after his mercy petition and curative plea were both rejected. However, the ICJ is an institution under the United Nations set up to resolve differences between countries and not individuals of the same country. The lawyer even tried approaching National Human Rights Commission which also dismissed their plea

Earlier on Tuesday, the NHRC dismissed the plea of convict Mukesh’s mother to stay his death penalty. Pawan is one of the three convicts in the Nirbhaya case who has also moved the International Court of Justice, seeking a stay on the execution of the death sentence. As a matter of fact, the four rapists have exhausted all their legal remedies with the dismissal of their curative and mercy petitions and are scheduled to be hanged till death at 5.30 am on March 20.

