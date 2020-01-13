'They Need To Keep Uddhav Happy': Ramdas Athawale Confirms Maha Ministers Unhappy

After senior Congress leader Yashwantrao Gadakh on Monday stated that the Maharashtra ministers were upset over a host of issues ranging from allocated offices, portfolios to bungalows, Union Minister and RPI chief Ramdas Athawale has called his statement, "absolutely right." Speaking to Republic TV, Athawale said, "Yashwantrao Gadakh's statement is right. Some ministers are upset over portfolios while some are upset over bungalows. But this is correct that Uddhav Thackeray needs to be kept happy if they want to remain in power."

BJP says 'We had warned Sena'

Reacting to the Congress leader's statement, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya said that the party had warned Shiv Sena that they will lose everything if they ally with Congress but they compromised on values over their hunger for power. "It is well known that this government has come on the basis of 'Vishwasghat'. They compromised values for power. We can understand. A common Shiv Sena worker can also feel that this government is run by NCP and dictated by Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi. We had appealed to Shiv Sena not to go or else they will lose everything but they wanted to have chief ministership and people of Maharashtra are suffering".

'We would have been in Opposition'

"I asked Balasaheb Thorat whether this government will last. He said we have done this, so let us see how it goes. I said that the state ministers from different parties were upset because they did not get proper bungalow, proper portfolio. If Uddhav Thackeray had not taken the decision, we would have been in Opposition. But you (Thorat) did not say anything (at that time) and now you are a minister," Yashwantrao Gadakh said.

He added, "You wanted good bungalow, good portfolio, good office. What will people watching TV think? I told Thorat that whatever this is we should improve. If you - as in Congress and NCP do not behave properly, then Uddhav Thackeray will resign at any time. He is not a very decisive person."

Rift in Maha Vikas Aghadi?

At a time when its ally (Congress) in the Maha Vikas Aghadi is extending support to the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Shiv Sena has backed the government over its stand against the 'Tukde-Tukde' gang. In an editorial in its mouthpiece Saamana, Shiv Sena also said that 'Akhand Bharat' (undivided India) was a dream of Vinayak Damodar Savarkar and that those shouting the 'Tukde-Tukde' slogans should be 'slapped' with a map of 'Akhand Bharat'. Welcoming the statements by newly-appointed Army Chief General Manoj Naravane, the editorial said that PM Modi should order the Army to enter PoK and 'break Pakistan's spine'.

