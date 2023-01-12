'They Should Look At Andaman Jail': Amit Shah Slams West's Human Rights Lecture To India

Calling out the hypocrisy of western nations, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday slammed the west for preaching human rights to India. Hitting out at the western nations, Shah said that those who talk about human rights should visit the Cellular Jail of Andaman to understand what inhuman treatment looks like. Talking about the cruel treatment given to Indian freedom fighters, the Union minister said that he wonders how can the West can give us a lesson on human rights.

Speaking at Sanjeev Sanyal’s book launch event, Shah said, "Jo koi bhi humein bhashan dene aata hai, usko ek baar Cellular Jail ki mulaqat karani chahiye. Andaman ki cellular jail, aur wahan pe di gayi amanaviya yatnayein dekhkar, mai kai baar sochta hoon ke paschim ke desh kaise human rights ki baat kar sakte hai? (When I see the condition of the cellular jail of Andaman, I wonder how the west can talk about human rights).”

“Those who come to teach us, should be sent to Cellular Jail. Freedom fighters from different parts of the country were kept in this place. If we look at the prisoners list of the cellular jail, we will get to know that this was not an isolated effort. An employee there made India’s map with the prisoner’s list and their home states. All of them were treated with extreme cruelty,” Shah added.

Amit Shah launches Sanjeev Sanyal’s book

Launching Indian economist Sanjeev Sanyal’s book 'Revolutionaries: The other story of how India won its freedom', Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said that the book will clear many misconceptions related to Indian independence.

Hailing Prime Minister Narendra Modi for breaking the shackles of the colonial past, the Union Home Minister said, “In line with PM Modi's intention of getting rid of any remnants of the colonial past, the most important is freeing history from that. Veer Savarkar tried it for the first time by calling the 1857 revolt as the first war of independence.”

“History gives rise to many beliefs. But history cannot be written on the basis of defeat and victory. Efforts also have many dimensions. History should be written on the basis of reality. Should write on the basis of evaluation of efforts,” Shah added.