Ghaziabad Doctor Alleges Shocking Vulgarity By Markaz COVID-19 Patients In Hospital

Dr Ravindra Singh, Chief Medical Superintendent of MMG District Hospital in Ghaziabad, on Friday spoke to Republic TV after he filed a complaint against six people from Tablighi Jamaat who were in quarantine at the hospital, for misbehaving with the hospital staff.

'They used to pass vulgar comments'

Speaking about the behaviour of those men, Dr Ravindra Singh said, "They were misbehaving with our staff ever since they were brought here. Even I tried to talk to them after the staff complained about them. They did not listen to any instructions. All of them used to sit together violating the rules of social distancing. They used to start singing, dancing whenever the nurses went into the ward and used to pass vulgar comments."

He added, "They used to dance naked taking off their trousers, used to change clothes in front of the nurses despite the room changing room located nearby. They did it intentionally." He said that out of the six, one has been tested positive for COVID-19, four have tested negative while one report is awaited. Dr Ravindra stated that the security in the hospital has been beefed up and five of them have been shifted to another hospital while the positive case is being treated in this hospital.

The Hospital staff said in their letter to the Chief Medical Superintendent had said that many Jamaat members in the hospital have demanded tobacco and cigarettes as well.

In another complaint, some Tablighi followers who were traced and taken by bus to Ghaziabad on Tuesday-Wednesday for a medical check-up after they had been to the Markaz headquarters -- said to be the new coronavirus hotspot in Delhi, allegedly spat on police personnel and government officials. Further investigation is underway in the matter.

960 foreigners blacklisted

As many as 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas have been cancelled in connection with the Tablighi Jamaat event.

READ | 6 Markaz attendees booked for vulgar behaviour towards nurses at Ghaziabad hospital

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, MHA has directed Delhi Police and DGPs of other concerned states to take necessary legal action against 960 foreigners for violating the provisions of the Foreigners Act, 1946 and the Disaster Management Act, 2005," Office of the Home Minister stated.

READ | Congress slams Tablighi Jamaat members for misbehaving with Coronavirus health workers

"In the case of Tablighi Jamaat, Nizamuddin, 960 foreigners have been blacklisted and their tourist visas cancelled after they were found involved in activities related to Tablighi Jamat," it added. The Tablighi Jamaat event in Delhi has emerged as a hotspot for COVID-19 after several positive cases across India were linked to the gathering, including deaths in Maharashtra, Karnataka, and Telangana.

READ | Timely action against Tablighi Jamaat by Maharashtra Police saves many lives

READ | 9000 Tablighi Jamaat contacts quarantined, 1306 foreigners: Health Ministry

(With PTI inputs)