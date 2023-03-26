They Want To Kill Me: Ateeq Ahmed Shouts Outside Sabarmati Jail Before Leaving For UP

As Uttar Pradesh police took Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj on Sunday, the gangster-turned-politician while stepping out of the Sabarmati central jail expressed his fear that of getting killed in an encounter. Ateeq was heard shouting "Hatya, hatya (murder, murder)” outside the Sabarmati jail before he was dumped into the police van.

"Mujhe inka programme maloom hai...Hatya karna chahte hain (I know their programme...They want to murder me),” gangster Ateeq Ahmed told reporters amid the chaos followed by his shift.

Ateeq Ahmed, an interstate gangster, joined the Samajwadi Party in 2003 and has been lodged in the Sabarmati central jail since June 2019 after he was found to be an accused in the BSP leader Raju Pal murder case. He was shifted to the Sabarmati central jail in Gujarat from Uttar Pradesh on the basis of the Supreme Court's order.

UP police take Ateeq to UP from Gujarat

A team of the Uttar Pradesh police reached the Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 26, to take Ateeq Ahmed with them to Prayagraj in connection to a kidnapping case. The accused gangster is scheduled to be presented before a court in Prayagraj on March 28. Apart from Ateeq, his brother Ashraf Ahmed will also be produced before the UP court in the same kidnapping case.

In view of the security, the Uttar Pradesh police prepared a detailed plan for the trip. Charting out a 30-hour journey, the police chose a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh’s Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh’s Jhansi to bring the gangster back to his home state. However, the UP police have not issued an official confirmation regarding the road route through which Ateeq is being taken to Prayagraj from Ahmedabad.

Detailing Ateeq Ahmed’s shift, DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said, “Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed based on their records, they will have body-worn cameras. Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall in the Prayagraj Jail.”

Why Ateeq is being shifted?

The development in which jailed Ateeq Ahmed is being shifted to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat's Sabarmati jail came after the Prayagraj court decided to pronounce its verdict in a kidnapping case of Umesh Pal, a prime witness in Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal murder case, who was shot dead on February 24, 2023 in Prayagraj. Notably, the Prayagraj court will has ordered Ateeq Ahmed, his brother and eight others to appear before it on March 28.

According to sources, the kidnapping case, whose verdict might be delivered on March 28, involves the abduction of Umesh Pal, the prime witness in the 2005 BSP leader Raju Pal's murder case, by Ateeq Ahmed, his brother and others in 2006. the case was later registered in 2007 following teh formation of the BSP government.

After a long trial lasting for almost 16 years, the court finally completed the hearing in the case on March 17, 2023 and decided to pronounce the verdict on March 28. Trial in the case has been against Ateeq Ahmed, his brother former MLA Ashraf, Abid Pradhan, Khan Soulat Hanif, Farhan, Ashiq alias Malli, Ishrar, Javed alias Bajju, Ejaz Akhtar, Dinesh Pasi.