'They Will Beat Each Other With Slippers': Karnataka BJP MLA Says Cong Govt Won't Last

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Karnataka MLA Basanagouda Patil Yatnal has made a significant claim regarding the ruling Congress party in the state, predicting that the government will not be able to complete its term. Patil alleged that infighting would plague the Congress government, resulting in leaders hitting each other 'with slippers'. The saffron party leader also accused Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar of attempting to blackmail Sonia Gandhi and other top Congress leaders by visiting former Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai's residence.

Addressing a gathering, Basanagouda Patil Yatnal made bold statements about the stability of the Congress government in Karnataka. "This is not a government that will last for five years. They (Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar) will hit each other with slippers," he asserted.

DK Shivakumar wants to 'blackmail' Sonia Gandhi to become CM: BJP MLA Basanagouda Patil

Furthermore, he alleged, "DK Shivakumar will go to Bommai's house. Do you know why? Not because of a courtesy visit. He wants to show Sonia Gandhi that he's visiting Bommai. He wants to blackmail them by saying if he's not made the Chief Minister, he will side with Bommai."

Patil claimed to have advised Basavaraj Bommai, the current Chief Minister, not to allow Shivakumar into his residence. He expressed concern that Shivakumar's visit was a strategic move to leverage his meeting with Bommai to become the Chief Minister. "Why should we allow that?" Patil questioned. It is noteworthy that Deputy Chief Minister Shivakumar had previously visited former CM Basavaraj Bommai at his residence in Bengaluru on June 23.

In response to Basanagouda Patil's remarks, a Congress spokesperson, speaking to Republic on the condition of anonymity, stated that a case would be filed against Patil for his derogatory remarks, including the use of words like "slippers," and for attempting to pit two leaders against each other.

Notably, in the recently held Karnataka assembly elections, the Congress party emerged victorious with a resounding mandate, securing a total of 135 out of the 224 seats. Following the massive victory, the Grand Old Party was in a dilemma over the CM post with Siddaramaiah and Shivakumar being the top contenders. After a four-day stalemate, Siddaramaiah was chosen by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to assume the role of the next Chief Minister of Karnataka. The decision came after intense deliberations and discussions among party leaders. DK Shivakumar, who was also a prominent contender for the position, was appointed as Siddaramaiah's deputy, indicating a show of unity within the party. The official swearing-in ceremony took place in Bengaluru on May 20, marking the formal beginning of their tenure.