'They Won't Damage Public Property': PM Modi Wants Students To Understand Metro Work

The students from the engineering colleges and schools should be made aware of the gigantic amount of work that goes into the construction of the underground and overground metro and the monetary resources invested, said PM Narendra Modi. The leader made the statement during the inauguration of phase I of the Ahmedabad Metro with the objective to awaken a sense of belonging in them toward public property. He further added that with the sense of ownership emotion in public property in the youth, they will never think of damaging them.

‘I want students of classes 9-12 & from engg to ask…’

The Prime Minister expressed a wish that students of schools and engineering fields should be sensitised to the huge work that goes into the construction of underground and overground Metro and the type of investment that goes into it. He said, “I want students of classes 9-12 & from engg to ask how metro work's been done, the cost incurred, construction of tunnels... it'll make them accountable; they'll not take part in any protest to destroy public property. It'll pain them like their own property is being damaged.”

I want students of classes 9-12 & from engg to ask how metro work's been done, the cost incurred, construction of tunnels... it'll make them accountable; they'll not take part in any protest to destroy public property. It'll pain them like their own property is being damaged: PM pic.twitter.com/cNALiQnU1J — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2022

According to Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw’s reply in the Rajya Sabha, the protests against the new armed forces recruitment scheme - Agnipath, resulted in a loss of over ₹260 Crore to the Indian Railways.

It’s important to note, according to estimates by the PHD Chamber of Commerce and Industry, due to farm protests, in just one Quarter of Q3, 2020-21, the country suffered a loss of over Rs 70,000 crore. The chamber's President Sanjay Aggarwal said, "The 36 days farm agitation so far will have more than Rs 70,000 crore economic loss in the Q3 FY 2020-21 due to...disruption in supply chains and day-to-day economic activities particularly in the progressive states of Punjab and Haryana and border areas of National capital Delhi," as quoted by PTI.