They're Scared To Be Seen With Muslims: Owaisi Takes On Gehlot, Pilot Over Bharatpur Case

All India Majlis-E-Ittehadul Muslimeen's (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi launched a scathing attack on Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Deputy CM Sachin Pilot over the Bharatpur case wherein charred bodies of two Muslim youths were found in an SUV in Haryana. Notably, the Hyderabad MP has alleged that Junaid and Nasir were abducted by the cow vigilantes from Rajasthan's Bharatpur and two days after the incident their charred bodies were found.

Addressing a public gathering in Rajasthan's Tonk, Asaduddin Owaisi on Sunday said, "Had the Rajasthan government sealed the border after the complaint, Junaid and Nasir would have been alive today. Such an incident would have not happened." Earlier on Saturday, Owaisi alleged that "delay" by the Ashok Gehlot-led government in acting on the missing complaint lodged by the family members of the two men in the Bharatpur case allowed the accused to flee the state.

Hitting out at Congress, the AIMIM chief said, "When Asaduddin Owaisi can come from Hyderabad to visit Bharatpur, why can't CM Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot visit Junaid and Nasir's houses?" Deepening his attack on Congress leaders, Owaisi said that Gehlot and Pilot are scared to visit the houses of the deceased as they don't want to be seen with Muslims.

"They are scared to do that because if they are seen with Muslims, they fear losing Hindu votes," Owaisi said while addressing the public gathering in Tonk. He also said that the Rajasthan government was responsible for the bad condition of the Muslims living in the state.

Owaisi slams Rajasthan government

Owaisi who was on his two-day visit to Rajasthan visited the houses of the deceased on Saturday. Targeting the Congress government, the AIMIM chief on Saturday said, "Had the Rajasthan government taken immediate action on the missing complaint related to Junaid and Nasir, then they (abductors) would have not been able to cross the Rajasthan border," PTI reported.

Calling the incident painful, he slammed the BJP over the Bharatpur case and alleged that the saffron party is sheltering "such radicals". "If the BJP keeps sheltering such radicals then it is not right for the country. These incidents occur, only and only, because the BJP helps such organisations, gives them strength and shelters them due to which police and administration do not take immediate action," he alleged.

Notably, the victims' families have alleged Bajrang Dal's role in the killing. However, the Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) alleged that Bajrang Dal's name was being dragged into the case due to "political bias" and demanded a CBI probe into the matter.