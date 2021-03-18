Thieves Break Into BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia's 'Jai Vilas Mahal' in Gwalior; Probe On

A group of thieves broke into Rani Mahal, a part of Jai Vilas Palace, belonging to the Scindias, the erstwhile rulers of Gwalior in Madhya Pradesh. However, it has not been found that what goods were stolen from Jyotiraditya Scindia's palace.

The police confirmed the reports and said that thieves broke into the palace on Monday or Tuesday night at the Rani Mahal of the Jai Vilas Palace.

Gwalior City Superintendent of Police Ratnesh Tomar said that on Wednesday morning, Rani Mahal informed the police that thieves had entered a room in the palace through the roof. As soon as the information was received, the police officer and the force were sent along with the forensic team, and the dog squad.

Police and forensic teams have investigated the reported scene of the break-in for fingerprints and other evidence

There used to be a bank in the room where thieves intruded. They reportedly damaged property in the room. The staff of Rani Mahal has told the police that all the belongings are currently in the room, but a detailed investigation is being done.

Jai Vilas Palace: Established in the 19th century by Jayajirao Scindia

Police will also interrogate all the employees present in Jai Vilas Palace. Jai Vilas Mahal is a palace established in the 19th century by Jayajirao Scindia, who was the then Maharaja of Gwalior, in 1874 and is currently owned by BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia.

The majestic palace was built to extend a grand welcome to the then Prince of Wales, King Edward VII, for his visit in 1875. Later, it went on to become an imperial residence for the members of the Scindia royal family.

Jyotiraditya Scindia's resignation from Congress

In March 2020, Jyotiraditya Scindia resigned from the primary membership of Congress after his 18-year stint and joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

In his resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Scindia wrote, "While my aim and purpose remain the same as it has always been from the very beginning, to serve the people of my state and country, I believe I am unable to do this anymore within this party.”