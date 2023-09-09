'Things Going On Smoothly, Seamlessly': Delhi Police On G20 Security Arrangements

As the 18th G20 Summit kicked off in the capital, the Delhi Police has been on high alert to ensure stringent traffic regulations and security restrictions. Talking about the police arrangements in the capital, Special Commissioner of Police, Law and Order, Dependra Pathak informed that the city police are maintaining high standard of alertness.

"Delhi Police has been preparing for months and today is the D-day. Delhi Police is on alert. From constables to the senior most officer, we are all on the ground. We are working with a high standard of alertness. We are also getting cooperation from citizens of Delhi. Delhi Police have once again set an example of professional excellence,” Pathak added.

According to news agency PTI, Delhi Police has informed that things are going on "smoothly" and "seamlessly" and related security restrictions were implemented in New Delhi for the G20 Summit.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police spokesperson Suman Nalwa on Friday informed that traffic restrictions have been imposed in a very small area of the capital. “A small portion has been restricted to the general public while the rest of Delhi is open," the Delhi police spokesperson said.

App for commute

In addition to the maintenance of Delhi’s law and situation, Delhi Traffic Police issued an advisory informing that extreme restrictions will be enforced in terms of the traffic regulation. Therefore, the traffic agency advised citizens to download ‘Mappls Mapmyindia App’ for any information related to the traffic, public transport routes towards the airport, railway stations, bus and metro stations ahead of the G20 Summit to be held on September 9 and 10.

In order to facilitate commuters, Delhi Traffic Police also launched its G20 Virtual Help Desk for real-time traffic updates, in order to ensure smooth traffic flow in the capital. Notably, in view of the arrival of VVIPs in India to attend the G20 Summit, the traffic measures were applied from September 7 evening.

(With agency inputs)