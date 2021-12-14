Think out of the box to provide loans to tribals: J'khand CM tells bankers

Ranchi, Dec 13 (PTI) Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren on Monday urged bankers to think out of the box to facilitate credit to members of Scheduled Tribes so that they can pursue education or start businesses.

The problem of non-availability of bank loans to people belonging to the ST community was prevalent when the state was part of Bihar. Jharkhand was created in 2000.

"The tribal people are not getting bank loans despite having land. We should make an arrangement to ensure that members of the ST community can avail loans easily to start businesses or any other purpose for development," the CM said in a meeting with bank officials.

Members of Scheduled Tribes constitute 28 per cent of the state's population, he said.

"Managements of various banks should think out of the box to find out a solution to the problem... Lenders should also consider enhancing the limit for collateral-free loans. Such a move would help tribal people procure bank loans to pursue education or build houses," the CM said He appealed to bankers to raise the issue in board meetings of lenders to resolve it.

Soren assured that his government will support banks to make all-around development of the community. PTI COR BDC BDC