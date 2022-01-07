'Third COVID Wave Has Hit India, Situation Will Worsen In Next Two Weeks': Health Expert

Senior director of Medanta Hospital, Dr Sushila Kataria, on Friday, January 7, said that the third wave of COVID has already hit India and so people must not "be complacent because the situation will worsen in the next two weeks". According to the health expert, the third COVID wave is not just a flu that will pass away easily.

"We have already seen from January 4 that the third wave has already hit the country. The number of cases has almost increased five times in the last three days," Dr Kataria told ANI

As per the expert, COVID cases are increasing in the country due to the emergence of the Omicron variant. Though the new coronavirus variant, Omicron, is less severe than the Delta variant, it cannot be taken lightly as every 10th person was hospitalised during the second wave of COVID, Dr Kataria informed.

'Precautions need to be taken to stop the situation from worsening': Health Expert

"Even every 50th or 100th person was dying due to Delta variant. The number of hospitalisation is just 50% less in this case. Even these numbers are good enough, large enough, worrying enough," the Medanta Hospital director told ANI.

She mentioned that several people have lost their lives to the Omicron variant and hence, more precautions need to be taken to stop the situation from worsening.

Providing details on testing for Omicron variant, the expert said that through RT-PCR or antigen or rapid testing, COVID can be detected. And so, if anyone experiences upper respiratory symptoms or diarrhoea or just a body ache is advised to isolate and take a COVID test. To further know it is Omicron or not, an S gene drop test is recommended, the health expert informed.

Speaking on differentiating between Omicrona and Delta variant symptoms, Dr Kataria informed, "As a clinician, the difference I am observing is people have a more scratchy throat, body aches, and shivering. Fever is not a common symptom. But in younger people, sometimes people are reporting 103-104 deg F fever, and there is disproportionate tiredness and headache".

COVID situation in India

India on Friday, January 7, reported 1,17,100 fresh coronavirus infections with 30,836 recoveries in the last 24 hours. The COVID recovery rate stands at 97.57%. According to data provided by the Union Health Ministry, the country reported 377 new cases of the Omicron variant, taking the overall tally to 3,007.

To date, the country has administered 1,50,55,91,911 COVID vaccine doses under the Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

(With inputs form ANI, Image: ANI/Pixabay)