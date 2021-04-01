Third Phase Of Covid Vaccination Drive Begins; People Above 45 Years Eligible To Take Jab

The third phase of COVID-19 vaccination in India begins on Thursday. The vaccination drive in India started in January as healthcare workers and frontline workers were vaccinated. It was followed by the second phase in which senior citizens (above 60 years of age) and people aged 45 or older with comorbidities were eligible. Now, in the third phase, people aged 45 or above without any comorbidities are eligible to get vaccinated. The vaccination centers will operate from 9 am to 9 pm.

The Centre on Wednesday had asked states and union territories to identify low vaccine-coverage pockets, particularly in districts reporting a surge in new infections, and take corrective action. National Health Authority (NHA) CEO and Empowered Group on COVID vaccination chairperson Dr. R S Sharma and Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan chaired a high-level meeting with health secretaries, mission directors of NHM, and immunization officers of all states and UTs during the day, a statement said.

The vaccines will be administered free of cost at government hospitals and health centers, while up to Rs 250 per dose will be charged at private health facilities. Appointments for vaccination can be booked through the Co-WIN 2.0 portal. A mobile number cannot be used for making more than four registrations. People opting for vaccination at private hospitals will have to pay up to Rs 250 per dose, including Rs 100 service charge per dose. People eligible for vaccination also have to carry their photo identity cards, including the Aadhaar card and voter card.

PM Modi gets vaccinated

On March 1, when the second phase began, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had received his first dose of the COVAXIN at the AIIMS hospital in the national capital. PM Modi had tweeted a picture of himself receiving the COVID vaccine and lauded the doctors and scientists for spearheading the global fight against COVID-19. He had also appealed the eligible people to take the vaccine when made available.

(Image: PTI)