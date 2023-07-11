Third Round Of IT Raids In Karur, People Linked To State Min's Brother Being Searched

The Income Tax (IT) department on Tuesday (July) started another round of searches in the Karur district of Tamil Nadu. It is the third time in the past month that the department has conducted such raids. The searches are being carried out at the properties belonging to people allegedly linked to the jailed Tamil Nadu minister Senthil Balaji's brother Ashok Kumar.

Balaji was arrested on June 14, 2023 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged cash-for-jobs scam which took place when he was the state transport minister in the previous AIADMK government.

The first phase of these IT searches began on May 26, 2023, and it went on for eight days. The first day of the raids also witnessed a massive uproar from the locals and even sporadic violence leading to the income tax officials leaving the location and returning under police protection to carry out the searches.

Second phase of raids

Later, the second phase of these IT raids took place on June 23, 2023, where the officials went ahead prepared with armed Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel escorting them. During the second phase, the searches took place at the properties related to the Sakthi mess.

Now, the IT officials are searching the properties linked to Mani alias Subramani who is the proprietor of the Raayan Kongu mess in Karur. The income tax department officials along with armed CRPF officers arrived at the location early Tuesday morning. This location was already searched and sealed during the first phase. The seal was broken, and searches are currently underway.