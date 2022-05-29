Thirty-eight new Covid-19 cases in Bengal

Kolkata, May 28 (PTI) West Bengal's Covid-19 tally rose to 20,19,291 with 38 fresh cases, a health department bulletin said on Saturday.

The death toll remained at 21,203 as no new fatality due to the infection was reported in the last 24 hours, it said.

Forty-one people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 19,97,747.

West Bengal now has 341 active cases, down marginally from 344 the previous day.

Since Friday, 8,501 samples were tested for Covid-19 in the state, it added.

The state had reported 22 new coronavirus cases on the previous day. PTI SCH BDC BDC

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)