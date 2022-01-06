Thirty-two New Cases Take Arunachal's Tally To 55,407

Arunachal Pradesh on Thursday reported 32 new COVID-19 cases, nine more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 55,407, a health department official said.

Of the fresh cases, 16 were registered in the Capital Complex Region, six in Lohit district, three each in Namsai and West Kameng, two in East Siang and one each in Changlang and West Siang, he said.

At least eight Indo-Tibetan Border Police personnel, five National Disaster Response Force officials, two Sashastra Seema Bal jawans and one each from Central Reserve Police Force and Border Roads Organisation are among the new patients, State Surveillance Officer Dr Lobsang Jampa said.

Over 12.07 lakh samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 497 on Wednesday, he said adding that the positivity ratio rose to 6.43 per cent from 1.42 per cent on the previous day. Twenty-four fresh patients were detected through rapid antigen test, four through RT-PCR method and the remaining four through TrueNat.

The death toll remained at 282 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was reported during the period, he said.

Two more persons recuperated from the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 55,050.

The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state remained at 99.35 per cent, the SSO said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has 75 active cases.

The Capital Complex Region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlagun, Nirjuli and Banderdewa areas, has the highest number of active cases at 34, followed by Lohit at 17, West Kameng and Namsai at six each, Tawang and East Siang at four each, West Siang at two, Tirap and Changlang at one each.

State Immunisation Officer Dr Dimong Padung said 14,84,470 people have been inoculated with 6,54,855 of them having received the second dose of COVID vaccines.

At least 4,330 beneficiaries in the age group of 15-18 years have been immunised, the official added.

