Thiruvalluvar Day: PM Modi Pays Tribute To 'great' Tamil Poet & Philosopher Thiruvalluvar

On the birth anniversary of the legendary Tamil poet Tiruvalluvar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday stressed on his ideals and insights that have left a sharp impact on people, especially youth across India. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video he recorded last year of the Thiruvalluvar statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari, as a tribute to the author of Thirukkural. It is to mention, that the great Thiruvalluvar's birth anniversary is celebrated annually on January 15 to mark his immense knowledge, wisdom and contributions to Indian literature.

On Thiruvalluvar Day, I pay tributes to the great Thiruvalluvar. His ideals are insightful and practical…they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth. Sharing a video I took last year of the Thiruvalluvar Statue and Vivekananda Rock Memorial in Kanyakumari. pic.twitter.com/B7JuOMLjRo — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2022

PM says Thiruvalluvar's ideals are insightful and practical

PM Modi has always taken the initiative to recognise and acknowledge revered scholars on several occasions. Yet again, PM took to Twitter to pen down thoughtful words as a homage to the knowledgeable poet and philosopher. "His ideals are insightful and practical; they stand out for their diverse nature and intellectual depth," he wrote.

Last year, PM Modi had noted the Tamil poet's great impact and immense knowledge that "reverberates across generations." He also opined that the great poet's "ideals and purpose" transcends through all future generations as it had thus far in "creating a positive impact on people and society." PM Modi has on multiple occasions recalled the saying of Thiruvalluvar. On July 3, 2020, PM quoted a couplet of the great poet during his visit to Ladakh along with COAS Naravane after the Galwan Valley clash. The quote roughly translated to "valour, honour the tradition of dignified behaviour and credibility are four qualities that are the reflections of an army of any country."

Thiruvalluvar Day

For the unknown, Thiruvalluvar Day has celebrated and honours the poet Valluvar on January 15 since 1935. The poet lived in the 4th century BCE and is best known for his couplets on ethics, love, political and economic matters. His famous work is Thirukkural, which includes 1330 couplets called Kurals. These are divided into 133 sections with 10 couplets each. The text is based on 'dharma, artha and karma.'

It is believed that he lived in Mylapore town after he was born under a tree, in the neighbourhood of Chennai. A temple was built in the early 16th century within the Ekambareshwar complex in honour of Tiruvalluvar, who is also commonly Valluvar. A 133-foot statue also stands at Kanyakumari to honour the great philosopher.

His writings are considered as one of the significant and finest works of Tamil literature. He was chosen as the greatest historical figure in the Tamil language by Tamil scholars unanimously. His birthday coincides with Pongal celebrations in Tamil Nadu.

