Thiruvalluvar Day: Top 5 Occasions PM Modi Paid Tribute To Tamil Poet Valluvar In 2020

Prime Minister Modi who has always taken the initiative to recognise and acknowledge valued literature and contributions by revered scholars and poets once again took to Twitter on Jan 15 on the occasion of Thiruvalluvar's birth anniversary to pen a thoughtful note on the author of Thirukkural and his powerful ideas and philosophies that 'reverberates across generations.' In his social media post, PM Modi opined that the Tamil poet's work has a sharp impact on people, and urge the youth across India to 'read and reflect on the immense knowledge and wisdom' he imparts through his literature. While paying tribute to the Tamil philosopher on Friday the PM noted 'may Valluvar's ideals and purpose transcend through all future generations as it has thus far in creating a positive impact on people and society.

I bow to the venerable Thiruvalluvar on Thiruvalluvar Day. His thoughts and works reflect the immense knowledge as well as wisdom he was blessed with. People across generations have been positively impacted by his ideals. I urge more youngsters across India to read the Kural. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 15, 2021

This comes amidst some backlash as the opposition criticised PM Modi and some BJP leaders for banking on Thiruvalluvar's popularity to win votes in Tamil Nadu. However, in a recent interview to a leading English daily, BJP National spokesperson and actor Kushboo Sundar observed 'Modi's bond with Thiruvalluvar goes deep, what PM Modi admires about the Kural is that it is expansive and diverse.' The opposition may continue launching 'baseless attacks' on the PM for his support for poets in various languages, but through Kural PM Modi has given the world a 'glimpse of what Indianness is about,' she added.

This is not the first time PM Modi has spoken about Thiruvalluvar. Earlier on July 3, 2020, when the PM visited Ladakh to review posts along with COAS Naravane after the Galwan Valley clash and in his address to the soldiers, he was quoted saying this in Tamil:

மறமானம் மாண்ட வழிச்செலவு தேற்றம்

எனநான்கே ஏமம் படைக்கு

This couplet roughly translates 'valour, honour, the tradition of dignified behaviour and credibility are the four qualities that are the reflections of an army of any country', and added that the Indian Army has always followed this path. Notably, PM Modi also hosted Chinese premier Xi Jinping in Mahabalipuram earlier last year.

The PM has thus far quoted Thiruvalluvar's couplet from Thirukkural, as many as 10 times in just 2020 alone. Thirukkural aptly translated to 'Sacred verses' is a classic Tamil language text consisting of 1,330 short couplets of seven words each called 'Kural'. The content of the book largely contain aphoristic teachings on virtue, dharma, wealth and love and is considered to be one of the greatest works on ethics and morality. It is considered to be the the "Tamil Veda" and the people of Tamil Nadu and its government have long celebrated and upheld the text with reverence. Here are some of the most significant times that PM Modi has mentioned Thiruvalluvar and has quoted his couplets last year:

Five times PM paid tribute to Thiruvalluvar in 2020

1) PM Modi quotes Thiruvalluvar at the recent concluded 16th Pravasi Bharatiya Divas Conference

2) Prime Minister Modi's remarks during his visit to Leh shortly after the Galwan Valley clash

The Tirukkural is extremely inspiring. It is a treasure of rich thoughts, noble ideals and great motivation.



The words of respected Thiruvalluvar have the power to spread hope and brightness.



I hope more youngsters across India read it! pic.twitter.com/Fxi8ROkp0t — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 16, 2020



3) PM Modi's Dec 22 speech at India International Science Festival

4) In the last 12 chapters of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi has brought up Valluvar's quotes on 3 different occasions

5) PM Modi inaugurates statue of Lord Hanuman in Kanyakumari

6) PM Modi's speech during his Kanyakumari visit to launch various development works

PM Modi's notable addresses in Bangkok, Malaysia and Sri Lanka