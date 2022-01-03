Thiruvananthapuram: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Scrap Godown Near PRS Hospital

A major fire has broken out close to PRS Hospital in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. The fire which started at a scrap godown on Bund Road near Killipalam has since grown and has completely destroyed the building. Dark ominous smoke could be seen billowing into the houses and shops nearby alarming the public in the area. Several fire tenders have since been deployed to contain the fire.

The fire started at a scrap godown erupted into huge flames with thick smoke. The blaze quickly spread and engulfed adjoining shops and buildings. According to the on-ground Republic TV reporter, at least two houses have been completely destroyed by the fire. The police and firefighters have since rushed to the spot and are now undertaking an operation to contain the fire. Almost 50 houses surrounding the scrap yard has been evacuated.

Fire breaks out near PRS hospital

The Police has blocked traffic in the area and is evacuating residents from the area. Controlling the traffic has also been a major issue as the scrapyard lies adjacent to a national highway that leads to Kanyakumari. The smoke from the fire also reached the PRS hospital, which is only 100 metres away from the site. The thick smoke is causing several problems invisibility as well as breathing issues in the area.

Apart from the police and local firefighters, fire station workers from the Trivandrum International airport has also been rushed to the spot. Over 100 firefighters and policemen have been deployed in the area in an attempt to douse the fire. The firefighters have also been reported to use water from a nearby stream to douse the blazing fire at the scrapyard.

Major fire at a theatre in Hyderabad

Earlier today, a major fire broke out in Shiva Parvathi Theatre at Kukatpally Housing Board Colony, Hyderabad. According to reports, the fire completely destroyed the interiors of the theatre as the furniture was reduced to ashes. The roof of the building is also believed to have completely collapsed. However, no casualties were reported as the theatre was empty at the time of the incident. Firefighters, who arrived at the site took almost three hours to douse the fire. The police and fire department officials present at the site confirmed that no casualties were reported. The officials further informed that the fire is suspected to have been caused by a short circuit.

