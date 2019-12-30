Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Govt Holds 'night Walk' Against Increasing Violence On Women

As part of its efforts towards women empowerment and sensitising people on increasing violence against women, the Kerala Women and Child Development Department conducted a 'Night Walk' organised in Thiruvananthapuram, late on Sunday night. Organised on December 29, the day when the Delhi's gang rape victim "Nirbhaya" succumbed to her injuries at a hospital in Singapore in 2012, the march sends out a strong message that women can walk 'fearlessly' on streets in the night without being stigmatised.

As per Kerala Minister, KK Shailaja the purpose of the night walk is to convey the message that public spaces are for women too.



"This is something that is not much talked about. Why a woman can't walk on streets freely in the night without being stigmatised or look down upon," said woman participant. This will send a strong message that women can do whatever they feel like and there should be no restriction," she added.

'Essential to show that we are not afraid of such crimes'

A woman who participated in the walk termed this initiative to essential in order to show that women are not afraid of such crimes.

"This is a very good initiative. Most of the women are afraid of venturing out in the night but such marches will help in empowering women folk," said another woman who participated in the night walk. "At times when there are rape and other sorts of atrocities on women it is essential to show that we are not afraid of such crimes," she added.

Local-level organisation for the march

Under this programme, each centre will have 25 volunteers. The District Women and Child Development Officer will chair the coordination committee constituted in all districts while the concerned municipal official will work as the president. The committee will consist of Residents Association, Janamaithri Police, Kudumbasree and representatives of various organisations.

To ensure that women receive help and reach, volunteers will be deployed at a distance of 200 metres. Janamaithri Police will also undertake crime scene mapping before selecting locations for the night walk. The street lighting required in these areas will also be made available.

