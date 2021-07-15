This Bihar Artist Makes PM Modi Statues That Can Be Used As Money Banks; Read His Reasons

In a unique display of his artistic talent, a sculptor based in Bihar's Muzaffarpur has designed colourful and vibrant statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi that can be used as a money bank. Jai Prakash, a freelance artist, was struck with the creative idea during India’s first COVID-19 lockdown - 'Janta curfew' declared on March 22, last year. Stating that he's been inspired by PM Modi’s initiatives towards the containment of the deadly pandemic and his efforts to save the country, the Bihar-based sculptor decided to dedicate art to him.

"I felt that he has been making efforts to save the country. I decided to make [sculptures] to save money,” said Prakash in a statement to ANI.

It took Prakash about a month to execute his idea, as he created PM Modi-themed sculptures that can store up to Rs 1 lakh currency, both coins, and notes. "Soon after making it, I started to sell it in the market," Prakash, who runs a shop of colourful pots and figurines said. Through his art, Prakash aimed to inspire children to be like Prime Minister Narendra Modi and draw motivation from his life. "This can also be used to teach children about our Prime Minister, who is the best in the world," he said. The solitary artist is yet to make financial profits from his work, however. "I have not received any financial benefit yet. Even a loan would do to increase my business,” Prakash told ANI.

'Survival at stake' due to COVID

The COVID-19 pandemic has had a devastating impact on the creative workers, with the crisis hitting the daily wage workers and small businesses the hardest. The artists and sculptors and those making earnings out of the creative industry have been disproportionally affected as customers diminished with norms that isolated people at homes, and restricted nonessential movements. A report carried by ANI earlier last month revealed that the sculptors in Puri in Odisha were facing a tough time as tourism took a hit due to COVID-19. “Their survival is at stake and they are awaiting the situation to get back to normal,” according to ANI.