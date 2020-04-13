This Bihu Song Of Assam Police Is Winning Hearts Amid Covid-19 Lockdown For Its Message

The Assam Police is known for its witty tweets and replies apart from their prowess in the field of law and order as well as counter-insurgency operations. During this testing time of the Covid-19 outbreak, the organization is not only ensuring implementation of lockdown but also sensitizing people on the pandemic, fake news, etc apart from maintaining the law and order situation.

It’s the season of Bihu in Assam, the spring festival that lasts for at least seven days beginning on April 13. However, because of the lockdown, this season, the state is not witnessing any festivity.

Bihu song by Assam Police

But, for any Assamese, when it comes to Bihu, no matter where he is living, one cannot resist dancing to the incredible tunes of Bihu songs. With the lockdown in place, the Assam police released a Bihu song video on Sunday. In a perfect manner, to the tunes of Bihu, the force has made an awareness song, to sensitize people on COVID-19.

The video is now trending on all social media platforms across the state. You can enjoy it too here, with the subtitles.

For a Happy & Safe Rongali#Bihu:



🔹Bihu Committees are requested to kindly organise only flag hoisting ceremonies with max 5 people, restrict to 30 mins & observe strict #SocialDistancing



🔹Citizens are requested to please celebrate within their homes.https://t.co/usrpzkPBZU — DGP Assam (@DGPAssamPolice) April 12, 2020

