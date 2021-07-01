'This Decade Is India's Techade', Says PM Modi On Digital India's 6th Anniversary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday said that 6 years of the Digital India programme mark strides that the country has taken in the adoption of technology. Stating that during the last 6 years, people's lives have been transformed with Digital India, the Prime Minister said that the vision of minimum government and maximum governance will be fulfilled with the help of Digital India. PM Modi was addressing a function to mark 6 years of the government's flagship programme, Digital India.

PM Modi said, "Digital India is the Sadhana of Aatmairbhar Bharat and is the slogan for becoming a stronger India in the 21st century. Digi Locker is a good example of how effective Digital India has been. Now, all important documents including school and college documents, Aadhaar, PAN and Voter ID cards can now be stored easily and securely in Digi Locker."

PM Modi on 6 years of Digital India campaign

PM Narendra Modi said that Digital India has played a key role in providing healthcare facilities in different parts of the country as platforms development for online education to medicine are benefiting crores of Indians. He further added that be it driving license, birth certificate, paying electricity and water bill, filling income tax return and other works, everything has now become very fast and easy.

The Prime Minister said, "This decade is going to enhance India's capabilities in digital technology & its share in the global digital economy. That's why top experts are looking at this decade as India's Techade."

Talking about the benefits of Digital India during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Prime Minister said that people from remote areas are getting benefits from e-Sanjeevani. He added that Digital India and Co-WIN are helping the country during vaccination. Co-WIN has also attracted interest from several countries across the globe. Asserting that Digital India Mission has given more focus on the scale and speed of infrastructure development, the PM said, around 2.5 lakh Common Service Centres in villages are working. He said, with the help of Digital India, the concept of 'One Nation, One Ration Card' is being made implemented.

PM Narendra Modi interacts with a beneficiary of DIKSHA scheme, Suhani Sahu from Uttar Pradesh, on completion of 6 years of Digital India.



PM Modi is interacting with beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India, via video conferencing. pic.twitter.com/ttwlpEbTaB — ANI (@ANI) July 1, 2021





The Prime Minister also interacted with beneficiaries of various schemes of Digital India via video conferencing. While interacting with the Prime Minister, Suhani Sahu from Uttar Pradesh shared the benefits of the DIKSHA scheme. Prahlad Borgdad Bingoli from Maharashtra shared how eNAM is helping farmers to get fair prices for their crops. He added that even during COVID-19, the farmers faced no trouble in selling their produce.



Shubham Kumar and his grandmother Kanti Devi from East Champaran said that they have highly benefitted from e-Sanjeevani because they are able to interact with doctors and get their advice virtually. Bhupendra Singh, one of the doctors serving people through e-Sanjeevani said he is happy to serve patients while avoiding the risk of COVID-19. A farmer from Dharampur in Himachal Pradesh, Mehar Dutt Sharma said that Grameen eStore has helped a lot during lockdown when people were facing trouble buying essential items.



During the interaction, Anupama Dubey from Varanasi said, through DigiBunai, she has become aatmanirbhar by learning how to embrace technology with traditional art. A street vendor from Ujjain, Najmeen Shah talked about how she benefited through PM-SVANidhi while starting her own business during COVID.



Digital India was launched in July 2015 and it has turned out to be one of the biggest success stories of New India. It has enabled services, brought government closer to citizens, promoted citizen engagement, and empowered people. The Digital India journey in the past six years is centred around empowerment, inclusion, and digital transformation.

(Image: ANI)