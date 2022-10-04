This Hyderabad Man Got So Angry At Being Challaned By Police He Set His Bike On Fire

Frustrated with police issuing challans, a 45 year-old-man in Hyderabad set his bike on fire near Maithrivanam Junction on Monday, October 3. A video of the bike on fire has gone viral on social media. In the viral video, the traffic policeman can be seen extinguishing the fire. However, the incident led to traffic disruption for a brief period of time.

According to the SR Nagar traffic police station home guard officer, while performing duty at Maithrivanam Junction, he noticed a man riding his two-wheeler in the opposite direction causing inconvenience to the right way of the traffic. On being stopped, the bike rider, identified as Ashok, went inside his shop and returned with a bottle of petrol, poured it on his vehicle and set it ablaze.

The rider of the two-wheeler, S Ashok, happens to run a mobile shop at Aditya Enclave Ameerpet. The Hyderabad City police alleged that the shop owner was a 'habitual wrong side driver'.

Following the incident, the Hyderabad Traffic Police informed that the two-wheeler was stopped as the driver was driving in the wrong direction which was not only disrupting the traffic but was also dangerous for him.

The Hyderabad Traffic Police is enforcing traffic laws for the safety of commuters and acting strictly against commuters who are not following the traffic rules and driving their vehicles in an endangering manner, which may lead to road fatalities.

Hyderabad Traffic police's 'Operation ROPE'

In efforts to streamline traffic movement and ensure the safety of pedestrians, the Hyderabad Traffic Police launched "Operation ROPE" (Removal of obstructive parking and encroachments) on October 3 to remove roadside encroachments. As part of the operation, the city traffic police imposed a fine of Rs 3.65 lakh on 472 motorists and 18 establishments owners for traffic violations.