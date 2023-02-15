'This Is 2nd Class Food On India's Railways?': Australian Sociologist Floored, Gets Treat

A renowned sociologist and an associate professor at the University of Sydney, Salvatore Babones, has been left impressed by the food he was served on a Rajdhani Express train. He took to Twitter to share the picture of his meal and tagged the Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnav as well.

In the Twitter post, Babones shared a total of three pictures, of which one picture was about the meal served to him on the Rajdhani Express train which consisted of rice, dal, roti, vegetable curry and curd.

In the second picture, he posed with the chef named Narendra Kumar and requested the Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw to make him the "international brand ambassador for railways".

In one of the pictures, Babones also showed the empty packets that contained the food which he enjoyed as part of his meal. Moreover, he also got a "free ice cream" at the end of his meal, which added flavor to the scrumptious meal.

In the tweet, he wrote, "This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. -- UPDATE: free ice cream!"

This is 2nd Class food on India's national railways? It tastes First Class to me! I'm very impressed, Minister @AshwiniVaishnaw. You should make Mr. Narendra Kumar your international brand ambassador. Five stars for the kitchen in the Rajdhani Express. -- UPDATE: free ice cream! pic.twitter.com/9TwbnjXG7c — Salvatore Babones (@sbabones) February 13, 2023

Netizens react to Babones' post

A user in the reply to Babones' tweet, wrote, “I have always liked the food on the Rajdhani Express between New Delhi-Mumbai sector. Great train with great service/facilities. Next time I am in India, I wish to travel with #VandeBharat Express between New Delhi to Varanasi."

Another user who appreciated the Indian Railways for their service, wrote, "Very true. I find food on #Indian trains pretty impressive as well. Frequent traveller of Tejas Express between Ahmedabad-Mumbai and am always a happy customer."