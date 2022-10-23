This Is How PM Modi Kick-started The Grand Deepotsav Celebrations In Ayodhya | Watch

After offering 'aarti' at Saryu River’s New Ghat in Ayodhya on the eve of Diwali, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday kick-started the sixth edition of the grand Deepotsav celebrations in person for the first time. Notably, the Deepotsav celebrations witnessed around 18 lakh earthen lamps being lit up as part of Diwali celebrations, this also included fireworks, a laser show and the staging of Ramlila.

The Prime Minister launched the grand Deepotsav celebrations organised by the Uttar Pradesh government by lighting a diya after performing the ‘rajyabhishek’ of the symbolic Lord Ram and aarti near Saryu river in presence of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

Following the launch of the Deepotsav celebrations, addressing the mega crowd in Ayodhya PM Modi said, “With thousands of diyas lit, the city of Ayodhya today seems like a reflection of the golden chapter of India's cultural renaissance.” Calling today’s generation the carrier of civilisation, PM Modi said, “Deepawali lamps are not just a commodity for us. They are the living energy of India's ideals, values and philosophy.”

“We begin our celebration with the declaration of 'Satyamev Jayate'. This celebration will revive the ethos of cultural India. Today is the day of a ray of hope, a ray of humankind, a ray of Janbhagidari,a ray of Sabka Sath Sabka Vikas,” PM Modi said while addressing Deepotsav celebrations, here.

The three-day Deepotsav celebration was finally kick-started by the Prime Minister on Sunday. The event saw the lighting of nearly 18 lakh earthen lamps to celebrate Diwali. Holding the event for the sixth continuous straight year now, the state government of Uttar Pradesh this year tried its best to create a Guinness World Record by lighting.

Notably, the Deepotsav tradition at Ayodhya began with Yogi Adityanath’s BJP government, beginning with 51,000 diyas in 2017, the number went up to 4.10 lakh in 2019, over 6 lakh in 2020, and more than 9 lakh last year, setting a Guinness World Record.