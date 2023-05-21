This Is Kashmir: Arab Influencer Amjad Taha Praises India Ahead Of G20 Meeting In UT

In a remarkable tribute to the enchanting beauty of Kashmir, Arab influencer Amjad Taha extolled the Union Territory as the "paradise on earth" and emphasised its potential as a solution to global climate change. Challenging the prevailing propaganda surrounding Kashmir, Taha's glowing remarks shed light on the region's diverse cultural harmony and rich natural heritage. As the G20 Tourism Working Group gears up to convene in J&K's Srinagar, Taha's sentiments resonate powerfully with the transformative possibilities that lie ahead.

Kashmir: A beacon of unity and environmental stewardship

Refuting comparisons to Switzerland or Austria, Taha proclaimed that the beauty he witnessed belongs to India, specifically Kashmir, the venue chosen for the G20 meeting. Describing Kashmir as a haven where Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians coexist peacefully, Taha celebrated the region's diversity and its inhabitants' contributions to global innovation and development. Furthermore, he highlighted Kashmir's role as a guardian of the Earth, suggesting that its pristine environment holds the potential to combat climate change.

"This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the "paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change," he said in his tweet.

This is not Switzerland or Austria; this is India, and this is Kashmir where the G20 will take place. It's called the "paradise on Earth," a place that has preserved the Earth and can be the solution for climate change. In Kashmir, we see Muslims, Hindus, Sikhs, and Christians… pic.twitter.com/YgBm4wyTJv — Amjad Taha أمجد طه (@amjadt25) May 20, 2023

G20 Tourism Working Group in Srinagar

Under the auspices of India's presidency, the third G20 Tourism Working Group meeting is set to take place in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir's capital. The tourism industry, which has played a pivotal role in the Union Territory's development, has faced significant challenges due to years of instability. However, with the G20's arrival, a new dawn of possibilities emerges, promising stability, economic growth, and social development.

During the G20 meeting in the Union Territory, the delegates will have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the vibrant local culture of J&K. Artisans and their exquisite handicrafts will be showcased at the state government-organised art and craft Bazaar, symbolising the significance of community participation. Additionally, the delegates will experience the serene beauty of Dal Lake by embarking on a Shikara ride and witnessing captivating cultural performances on its banks.