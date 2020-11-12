'This Is No Longer A Story Of Just A Journalist': Smita Prakash Reacts To Arnab's Release

Editor of news agency ANI Smita Prakash on Wednesday spoke on Supreme Court's massive judgment of granting interim bail to Republic Media Network's Editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami. Looking at the resounding love and support that Arnab Goswami received from the public when he stepped out of Taloja jail, the ANI Editor said that she in her life has never seen anything like this. Taking to Twitter to she wrote that Arnab has become more than a TV anchor.

I have never in my life seen anything like this. Hundreds of people running with Arnab's car as he opens roof hatch, raises slogans 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' 'Vande Mataram'. Arnab has become more than a TV anchor. This is no longer a story of just a journalist https://t.co/u9hzWBozhI — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 11, 2020

Arnab comes out of Taloja jail. Bole toh timing. — Smita Prakash (@smitaprakash) November 11, 2020

The relief for the Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief comes after he spent 8 days in custody in a case which was duly closed by the court of law and reopened by the Mumbai Police without the court's prior approval. Arnab was manhandled, illegally arrested and dragged to the police station by the state police and taken to Alibag police station on November 4. On Sunday, the police shifted him to Taloja Jail which houses hardened criminals and terrorists. While being transferred to Taloja, Arnab made a shocking revelation that he was not being granted access to his lawyers and that his life was under threat.

Arnab Goswami Comes Out Of Taloja Jail

On late Wednesday, a division bench of the Supreme Court comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and Indira Banerjee granted him interim bail, holding that the Bombay High Court had been incorrect in not doing so. After showing a victory sign from inside his car as he emerged, as the car was surrounded by hundreds of people, news personnel and policemen, Arnab stood through the car's roof and proclaimed that this was the victory of all Indians. He also thanked the Apex Court for its verdict.

Arnab Goswami roared, "This is the victory of the people of India. I am grateful to the Supreme Court. Bharat Mata Ki Jai!"

While granting bail, the SC held that the Bombay High Court was in error in rejecting the application for grant of interim bail. The appellants were told to execute a personal bond of Rs.50,000 and told to cooperate with the investigation and should not interfere with the witnesses. The Raigad Police was directed to ensure the compliance of the order of release of Arnab from Taloja jail forthwith.

