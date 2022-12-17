'This Is Not The India Of 1962': BJP Hits Back Hard At Rahul Gandhi Over Tawang Criticism

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lambasted Rahul Gandhi and Congress after Wayanad MP made an insulting remark on security forces in the backdrop of the India-China Tawang faceoff. Notably, Gandhi claimed that in Arunachal Pradesh, the Indian soldiers were getting 'thrashed' by their Chinese counterparts.

Addressing the media, BJP national spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia on Saturday said, "Bharatiya Janata Party is proud of the Indian army... The soldiers who are beating the Chinese army on the border, are showing their strength... Why is 'Jaichand' Rahul Gandhi doing the work of breaking the morale of our army?"

"Let me tell Rahul Gandhi that this is not the India of 1962. Not a single inch of India's land is under anyone's control and no one has the courage to take it. We have the bravest army in the world, we are capable diplomatically... In such a situation, it is not possible that anyone can occupy even an inch of our land," Bhatia said.

Adding further he said, "Whenever the army shows its might, the citizens' chest becomes 56 inches, but when there is pain, it and Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party. The BJP leader said that whenever the army shows its might, every citizen's chest swells with pride except for the enemy country, Rahul Gandhi and Congress as they are in pain.

BJP slams Rahul Gandhi for insulting security forces

Deepening the attack on Congress and Rahul Gandhi, the saffron party leader said, "When surgical strikes happened, our armed forces gave a befitting reply. But the same Rahul Gandhi and Congress said ‘Give prove, how can we accept that’. In the Balakot strike, we entered Pakistan and attacked them, but the same Rahul Gandhi and Congress said ‘no terrorist died, only crow sitting in trees died’."

Lauding the security forces for showing courage in Tawang, Gaurav Bhatia said that the army again showed its mettle even when the number of Indian troops was less than that of the Chinese. The Indian troops made the Chinese runaway, Bhatia said, adding, “But you are saying ‘Our jawans are getting thrashed’. You feel pain on India’s victory, why?"

"Rahul Gandhi should tell the country when he will give up his 'Jaichand' character. In the year 2007, a question was asked in the Parliament, the then Congress government had told that during the Congress regime, China had occupied 38 thousand square kilometres of land and a total of 43,180 square kilometres of land," he added.

Bhatia said, "It seems that Rahul Gandhi has made an agreement with the enemy countries that whenever the Indian Army shows its might, Rahul Gandhi and the Congress party will work to break the morale of the army. They have an agreement with China and I do not see any such statement when the Congress party, Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi have condemned China."