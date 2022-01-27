'This Is Our Pride': Delhi CM Kejriwal Unfurls 115-feet High National Flags At 75 Spots

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal unfurled a 115-foot long Indian national flag on Thursday in the state. CM Kejriwal had time and again mentioned that these flags were being engrafted to commemorate India's 75th year of independence. Over 75 flags in 75 prominent locations in Delhi have been proposed to be set up today as part of the initiative.

Previously on August 15, 5 flags at different locations represented by the top brass of the AAP saw the inauguration of such flags for the first time under this initiative. This included Patparganj (Deputy CM Manish Sisodia's constituency, Shakur Basti under the leadership of state health minister Satyendar Jain, Kalkaji, which falls under the MLA Atishi's supervision and MLA Vinay Mishra's constituency which was Dwarka.

यही है नदियाँ, यही हिमालय, यही देश की शान है। तीन रंगों में रंगा हुआ ये अपना हिंदुस्तान है। 🇮🇳



आज़ादी के 75वें साल में आज से दिल्ली की 75 अलग-अलग जगहों पर 115 फ़ीट की ऊँचाई से हमारा अमर तिरंगा शान से लहराएगा।



जय हिंद pic.twitter.com/lZ6CPD7LFj — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) January 27, 2022

The aim is to see the flag 2-3 times a day: Kejriwal

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal while hoisting one of the 75 flags spoke at the occasion. In it the Delhi CM mentioned that the Phase 1 trial of the installation of the flag aimed to set up almost 500 flags at different locations in Delhi. The CM while subjecting on the aim of the mission said, "Our aim is that everyone will see the flag 2-3 times a day." CM Kejriwal considered that bringing in such a step would help instil a sense of patriotism among the citizens of the state. The CM appended by saying that in this mundane life, 'sometimes we forget our country, society.' and looking at the flags, it would exactly remind people about their roots and bring in a sense of belonging.

Rs 84 cr allocated by Delhi govt to set up 500 flags at different locations

The Deshbhakti budget by the Aam Aadmi Party govt. had primarily allocated ₹45 crore for the completion of these projects which would see the installation of the flag at 500 locations across the prominent places of the state. The budget was further revised to ₹84 crores in September 2021. The proposal for the same was carried out by Deputy CM Manish Sisodia and the Department of Public Works under the due guidance of the local bodies was chosen to designate 611 such tentative locations where the flag could be installed.

Image Credits - Twitter (Arvind Kejriwal)